Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 611622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCGLY shares. UBS Group downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1797 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is presently 12.40%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

