Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.44 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 1.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.71%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

