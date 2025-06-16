Journeo (LON:JNEO) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.88) and last traded at GBX 354 ($4.80), with a volume of 63978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328.40 ($4.45).

Journeo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 282.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 276.65.

Get Journeo alerts:

Journeo (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 27.44 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Journeo had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 8.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Journeo plc will post 23.7877402 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Journeo

In other news, insider Nick Lowe purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £18,760 ($25,416.61). Also, insider Mark Westcombe Elliott acquired 20,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.20) per share, with a total value of £62,948.60 ($85,284.65). 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Journeo plc is a leading Intelligent Transport Systems provider, delivering solutions in towns, cities, airports and the public transport networks that connect them. The Company is focused on creating innovative public transport and related infrastructure solutions, contributing to safer and smarter city initiatives as transport of all types becomes more intelligent and connected.

The Company works at many levels with government organisations, local/combined authorities and many of the largest multinational transport operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Journeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.