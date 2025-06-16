Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 19548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

Mitsubishi Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59.

Get Mitsubishi alerts:

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $31.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4,357.94 billion. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.