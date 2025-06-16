Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.76 and last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 2736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.

Covestro Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covestro AG will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

