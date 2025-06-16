BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM) Short Interest Up 83.3% in May

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $876,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,368,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,814,000.

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA BKEM traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $65.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,586. The firm has a market cap of $137.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.70. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $68.19.

About BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BKEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is a passively managed fund with emerging market exposure to broad large-cap stocks, selected and weighted by market cap. BKEM was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

