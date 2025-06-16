Short Interest in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Increases By 85.3%

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 760,600 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the May 15th total of 410,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Enpro Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NPO stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.99. The company had a trading volume of 112,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,345. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day moving average is $175.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Enpro has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.33. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enpro will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enpro

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Enpro by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enpro by 786.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enpro in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NPO

About Enpro

(Get Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.