Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Stock Performance

ITAN stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.65. 310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970. Sparkline Intangible Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Sparkline Intangible Value ETF alerts:

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (ITAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund comprised of US-listed companies the fund adviser believes to be attractive in terms of intangible assets. ITAN was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by Sparkline.

Receive News & Ratings for Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparkline Intangible Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.