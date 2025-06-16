Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC) Short Interest Update

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 91.0% from the May 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGIC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.90. 113,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,551. The company has a market cap of $248.54 million and a PE ratio of 16.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $29.10.

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

