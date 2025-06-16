Short Interest in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) Rises By 86.7%

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the May 15th total of 51,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDOG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,694. The company has a market cap of $349.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.73. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $27.97 and a 1 year high of $34.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14.

Get ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 157,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 120,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 601,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 108,994 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that selects the five companies with the highest dividend yield in each of the 10 GICS sectors from international developed markets. IDOG was launched on Jun 27, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.