Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Price Down 21.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) were down 21.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 360,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 701% from the average daily volume of 45,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Mirasol Resources Trading Down 21.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.43.

Insider Transactions at Mirasol Resources

In related news, insider Glenn Pountney bought 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$29,017.50. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 280,500 shares of company stock worth $104,345. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

