PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
PURE Bioscience Price Performance
Shares of PURE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. 2,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. PURE Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.35.
About PURE Bioscience
