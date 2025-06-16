PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of PURE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. 2,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. PURE Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.35.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

