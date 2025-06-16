Reviewing i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) & Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF)

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) and Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loncor Gold has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of i-80 Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Loncor Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i-80 Gold 0 2 3 1 2.83 Loncor Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for i-80 Gold and Loncor Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

i-80 Gold currently has a consensus price target of $2.17, indicating a potential upside of 212.29%. Given i-80 Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe i-80 Gold is more favorable than Loncor Gold.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares i-80 Gold and Loncor Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i-80 Gold $55.97 million 9.77 -$65.20 million ($0.34) -2.04 Loncor Gold N/A N/A -$21.27 million ($0.03) -13.23

Loncor Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than i-80 Gold. Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than i-80 Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares i-80 Gold and Loncor Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i-80 Gold -231.43% -21.18% -12.67% Loncor Gold N/A -12.66% -10.38%

Summary

i-80 Gold beats Loncor Gold on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo. It also holds 100% interest in the Isiro properties that consist of 11 exploration permits covering an area of 1,884 square kilometers situated in the province of Haut Uele, northeastern Congo. In addition, Loncor Gold Inc. owns interest in North Kivu, Ngayu, Devon, Navarro, and Yindi projects. The company was formerly known as Loncor Resources Inc. and changed its name to Loncor Gold Inc. in June 2021. Loncor Gold Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

