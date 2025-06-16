Financial Contrast: TWFG (TWFG) vs. The Competition

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare TWFG to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 66.5% of TWFG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get TWFG alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TWFG and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TWFG $200.74 million $26.10 million 3.28 TWFG Competitors $8.74 billion $640.24 million -3.38

Analyst Ratings

TWFG’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TWFG. TWFG is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for TWFG and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TWFG 0 4 5 0 2.56 TWFG Competitors 222 1388 1539 41 2.44

TWFG presently has a consensus price target of $33.71, indicating a potential downside of 4.49%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 23.78%. Given TWFG’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TWFG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares TWFG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TWFG N/A N/A N/A TWFG Competitors 7.86% 30.96% 4.76%

Summary

TWFG rivals beat TWFG on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About TWFG

(Get Free Report)

TWFG, Inc. operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas. TWFG, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bunch Family Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.