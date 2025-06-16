Short Interest in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW) Drops By 51.5%

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the May 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Prenetics Global Price Performance

Shares of PRENW stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 156,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,035. Prenetics Global has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

