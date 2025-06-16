Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Short Interest Up 71.5% in May

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the May 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pegasystems from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.18.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEGA

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.10. 832,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,597. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.79 and its 200 day moving average is $89.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 99.11 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,838.75. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $59,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,900. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,015 shares of company stock worth $9,191,326. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,281 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $151,149,000. TPG GP A LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,022,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,620,000 after buying an additional 82,845 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,337,000 after buying an additional 450,951 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $68,229,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.