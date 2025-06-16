Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Down 48.6% in May

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.7%

PSL stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $109.64. 3,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,281. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $94.71 and a 1-year high of $114.45. The stock has a market cap of $92.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.2207 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

