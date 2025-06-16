Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.70 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.60 ($0.13), with a volume of 18577758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.40 ($0.13).

Metals Exploration Trading Up 2.1%

The stock has a market cap of £311.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tim Livesey sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11), for a total value of £200,000 ($270,965.99). Also, insider Andrew Chubb bought 69,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £4,193.40 ($5,681.34). Insiders own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

About Metals Exploration

Metals Exploration Plc is a gold producer in the Philippines. It is the 100% owner of the Runruno Gold Project located in the Northern Philippines.

