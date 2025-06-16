Entain (LON:ENT) Trading Up 15.3% – Here’s What Happened

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) shares rose 15.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 869.80 ($11.78) and last traded at GBX 866 ($11.73). Approximately 3,262,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 6,158,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 751.40 ($10.18).
ENT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.55) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.
In other news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 1,661,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.64), for a total transaction of £10,600,370 ($14,361,698.96). Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.
