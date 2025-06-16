Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$88.03 and last traded at C$84.86, with a volume of 637232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$85.42.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutrien to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$77.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.48%.

In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Mark Thompson purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$71.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,472.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Reynolds acquired 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$79.97 per share, with a total value of C$68,617.48. Insiders have bought 1,978 shares of company stock valued at $150,249 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutrien is the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrientsnitrogen, potash, and phosphatealthough its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

