Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 79190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Lycos Energy from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lycos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Lycos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$4.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lycos Energy from C$2.80 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.15. The stock has a market cap of C$75.56 million and a PE ratio of 7.47.

Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

