Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the May 15th total of 241,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ostin Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of Ostin Technology Group stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $7.13. 14,315,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,670. Ostin Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Ostin Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

