Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.02 and last traded at C$2.93, with a volume of 9522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.01.

Pulse Seismic Trading Down 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.47.

Pulse Seismic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.05%.

About Pulse Seismic

Pulse Seismic Inc is a Canadian company which acts as a provider of seismic data to the energy sector in western Canada. The company is engaged in the acquisition, marketing, and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the energy sector. It offers the full suite of project management services including On-site professional project management, experienced cost estimation services, daily reporting to clients and detailed project cost tracking, procurement of subcontractors to ensure regulatory compliance, and others.

