Raquel Aspen Inwentash Sells 324,500 Shares of ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Stock

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2025

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDKGet Free Report) insider Raquel Aspen Inwentash sold 324,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total value of $34,072.50.

ThreeD Capital Price Performance

ThreeD Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

About ThreeD Capital

(Get Free Report)

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ThreeD Capital (CNSX:IDK)

Receive News & Ratings for ThreeD Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThreeD Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.