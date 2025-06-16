Raquel Aspen Inwentash Sells 324,500 Shares of ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Stock

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK – Get Free Report) insider Raquel Aspen Inwentash sold 324,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total value of $34,072.50.
ThreeD Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.63.
