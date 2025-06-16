Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Trading Down 0.2%

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.97. 70,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,574. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11.

Get Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,059 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.