Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Shares of RWAYZ stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $25.24. 10,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $25.51.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th.

About Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

