Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Zeo Energy had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%.

Zeo Energy Stock Down 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ZEO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.16. 150,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,919. Zeo Energy has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $155.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.06.

Get Zeo Energy alerts:

About Zeo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes.

Receive News & Ratings for Zeo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.