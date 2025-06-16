Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Zeo Energy had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%.
Zeo Energy Stock Down 7.1%
Shares of NASDAQ ZEO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.16. 150,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,919. Zeo Energy has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $155.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.06.
About Zeo Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zeo Energy
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why Analysts Are Bullish on Celsius Stock After 30% Drop
Receive News & Ratings for Zeo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.