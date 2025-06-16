Short Interest in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Increases By 40.0%

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

SLM Trading Down 0.5%

SLM stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.92. 2,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,812. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $65.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.51.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.5815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $6.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SLM Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SLM stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM Co. ( NASDAQ:SLMBP Free Report ) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. SLM comprises approximately 2.7% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.