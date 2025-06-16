SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SPAR Group Stock Up 0.9%

SGRP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. SPAR Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPAR Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRP. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPAR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPAR Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPAR Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its position in SPAR Group by 679.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 177,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 154,873 shares in the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.