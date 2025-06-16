Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 8.44%.

Globus Maritime Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ GLBS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 396,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.

