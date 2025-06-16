Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY) Short Interest Update

Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the May 15th total of 331,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Raytech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Raytech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Raytech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Raytech Price Performance

Shares of RAY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.21. 228,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,022. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. Raytech has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.64.

About Raytech

Raytech Holding Limited company specializes in design, sourcing and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners. Raytech Holding Limited is based in Hong Kong.

