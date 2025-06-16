Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $31.28, with a volume of 25196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $806.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,568,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,779,000 after acquiring an additional 255,570 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 738,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 2,482.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 442,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 425,441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 106.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after buying an additional 225,219 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,846,000.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

