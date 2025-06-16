Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 253699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Innoviva in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Innoviva Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

