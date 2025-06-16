Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.30. 319,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 798,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BBAR

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Down 3.2%

The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $667.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 2,203.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 91,919 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,733,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,046,000 after acquiring an additional 836,688 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter worth $19,446,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 61,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.