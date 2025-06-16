Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.55 and last traded at $136.54, with a volume of 161503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.67.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,452,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,327,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,049,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 499,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 279,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,594,000 after acquiring an additional 39,268 shares during the period.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

