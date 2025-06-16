HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Down 4% – What’s Next?

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.67 and last traded at $100.59. Approximately 695,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,035,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Trading Down 3.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 92.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,820.30. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon Kessler sold 134,183 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $15,039,230.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,413,400.80. This trade represents a 34.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,581 shares of company stock worth $33,664,018 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $999,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $756,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.