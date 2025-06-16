Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.39. 521,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,448,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CENX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $633.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 218,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 14,223 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 17,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

