Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Up 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price rose 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 8,629,094 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,382,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $1.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $1.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 13th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.90 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 9.1%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $536.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 9.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 357.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,485,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 534,834 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,916,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 829,012 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,081,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,317 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 68,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.