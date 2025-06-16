Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.40, but opened at $19.71. Super Hi International shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 360 shares trading hands.

Super Hi International Stock Down 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $197.78 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Hi International

About Super Hi International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Super Hi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Super Hi International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Hi International during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

