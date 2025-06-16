Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 94.76 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 93.80 ($1.27), with a volume of 1411246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.26).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 141.92. The firm has a market cap of £727.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Cordiant Digital Infrastructure alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cordiant Digital Infrastructure news, insider Marten Pieters acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £10,750 ($14,564.42). 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited primarily invests in the core infrastructure of the digital economy – data centres, fibre-optic networks and telecommunication and broadcast towers – in Europe and North America. Further details about the Company can be found on its website at www.cordiantdigitaltrust.com.

The Company is a sector-focused specialist owner and operator of Digital Infrastructure, listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CORD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.