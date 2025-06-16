Short Interest in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Rises By 49.6%

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the May 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 537.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 1.0%

EFIV stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.94. 38,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,877. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $46.17 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.40.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

