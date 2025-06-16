ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,200 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 454,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 815,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

USD stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.82. The stock had a trading volume of 523,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,392. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 3.09. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

