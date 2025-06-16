Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Trading Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.28. 177,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 140,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCAP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Crescent Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Capital BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $531.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $42.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.08 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 37.32%. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

