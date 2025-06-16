Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Update

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the May 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Siebert Financial by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Siebert Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIEB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.58. 130,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $5.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.92 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.83%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Siebert Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Further Reading

