Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,852,422 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 806,412 shares.The stock last traded at $84.06 and had previously closed at $83.34.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

