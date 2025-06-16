Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.62 and last traded at $141.91, with a volume of 18492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Limbach from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Limbach Stock Up 2.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day moving average is $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $133.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.06 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.08%. Limbach’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Limbach by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Limbach by 727.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limbach

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Stories

