Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TIME stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,832. Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02.

About Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF

The Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (TIME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and aims to invest in domestic companies that best utilize 5G internet and cloud-based products and services. TIME was launched on Jan 27, 2022 and is managed by Clockwise Capital.

