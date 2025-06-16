Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of TIME stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,832. Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02.
About Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF
