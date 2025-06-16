Promising Value Stocks To Watch Now – June 16th

Circle Internet Group, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, AltC Acquisition, SRM Entertainment, Exxon Mobil, Oklo, and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be trading below their intrinsic worth, as indicated by fundamentals like earnings, book value or cash flow. They often exhibit low price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios and may pay higher dividends. Investors buy them in the expectation that the market will eventually recognize their true value and push their prices upward. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

NYSE:CRCL traded up $13.56 on Monday, hitting $147.12. The stock had a trading volume of 38,429,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,751,695. Circle Internet Group has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $165.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

Shares of CRWV traded up $8.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,258,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,570,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.37. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $166.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE ALCC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.66. 31,769,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

SRM Entertainment (SRM)

Shares of SRM Entertainment stock traded up $6.67 on Monday, hitting $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 227,767,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. SRM Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRM

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $111.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,888,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,690,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.51 and a 200 day moving average of $108.66. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $481.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of NYSE OKLO traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,582,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,779,198. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.58. Oklo has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $21.83. 74,292,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,330,403. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Read More