Top Infrastructure Stocks To Consider – June 16th

NVIDIA, Oracle, Broadcom, Alphabet, Coinbase Global, Quantum Computing, and Marvell Technology are the seven Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are equity shares in companies that develop, operate and maintain the physical systems and facilities that underpin economic activity—such as highways, bridges, airports, power plants, water treatment facilities and telecommunications networks. Because many of these firms operate under long?term contracts or regulated frameworks, they typically generate stable cash flows and pay reliable dividends. Investors often view them as defensive holdings that can provide income, diversification and some protection against inflation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.01. 141,071,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,858,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.32. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $153.13.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,081,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,753,207. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $216.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $588.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.31.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,145,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,317,823. Broadcom has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $265.43. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,464,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,391,573. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $20.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.75. 7,748,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,106,127. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 3.61. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

NASDAQ QUBT traded up $4.19 on Monday, hitting $20.87. 53,589,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,115,563. Quantum Computing has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 3.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.58. 13,805,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,763,360. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of -41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.76.

