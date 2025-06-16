Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADBE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.67.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $400.49. 4,560,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,806. Adobe has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $386.76 and its 200-day moving average is $420.43.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,779,895,000 after buying an additional 171,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,739,788,000 after acquiring an additional 151,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,504,685,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $2,553,035,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,097,289,000 after purchasing an additional 126,688 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

